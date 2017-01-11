Pomona adopts long-term plan to address homelessness
Volunteer Glenn Todd of Upland, helps set up a tent in the courtyard of the Pomona Armory on Dec. 7, 2016. The tent is part of the Winter Shelter Program for the homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,710
|Missing thyroid mystery (Oct '09)
|14 hr
|Leo
|16
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|20 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|Tue
|Boyd
|7
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|Tue
|planters
|9
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC