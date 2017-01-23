Pixies Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Pixies announced a series of U.S. performances in the spring to support Head Carrier , their 6th studio LP, which came out last fall. The tour starts April 21st in Pomona, CA and loops across the southern half of the country.
