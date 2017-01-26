Pasadena Police: Escalated gang feud ...

Pasadena Police: Escalated gang feud responsible for deaths, violence throughout San Gabriel Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Outside Kings Villages in Pasadena a candle is lit on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 by friends of Ormoni Duncan who was fatally shot along with Antoine Sutphen, Jr., in a shooting that also left two other victims wounded on Friday night. The victims were headed to a vigil for Brandon Douglas who was killed on Dec. 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) 11 hr Kornho Granny 25
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 11 hr Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 12 hr Horacio 240
News Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13) Sat olive is dead 26
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sat Anonymous 32,721
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07) Sat psur13 52
News City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Info Request 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC