Off-Road Expo 2016

The Lucas Oil Off-Road Expo powered by General Tire welcomed more than 73,000 fans to visit with more than 350 exhibitors showcasing the hot new products in Pomona, California. We were there in force handing out posters at the fourwheeler booth, meeting cool kids, and eating the famous corndogs, not to mention walking and gawking at all the cool stuff on display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.