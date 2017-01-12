Metrolink project to close stretch of...

Metrolink project to close stretch of Garey Avenue in Pomona for two consecutive weekends

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> Construction work to elevate Metrolink tracks on Garey Avenue near Santa Fe Street will require full road closures in the area for two consecutive weekends, officials said. Garey Avenue between Bonita Avenue and Santa Fe Street will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday, and then 8 p.m. Jan. 20 to 5 a.m. Jan. 23, according to a Metrolink news release.

