Metrolink project to close stretch of Garey Avenue in Pomona for two consecutive weekends

POMONA >> Construction work to elevate Metrolink tracks on Garey Avenue near Santa Fe Street will require full road closures in the area for two consecutive weekends, officials said. Garey Avenue between Bonita Avenue and Santa Fe Street will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday, and then 8 p.m. Jan. 20 to 5 a.m. Jan. 23, according to a Metrolink news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.