Man seriously injured in hit-and-run ...

Man seriously injured in hit-and-run in Pomona

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Garey Avenue, just north of Rio Rancho Road, where the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a white van, said Lt. Marcus Perez of the Pomona Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr Trojan 32,718
News Man injured in Pomona shooting (Oct '07) 10 hr neSiO lOcO PSO GANG 63
News Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13) 11 hr neSiO lOcO PSO GANG 25
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07) 11 hr neSiO lOcO PSO GANG 50
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 19 Well Well 4,839
visiting a graveyard Jan 17 DaviscpO 1
Dirty snapchat!! Dec 27 Bruins6177 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 22 at 8:11PM PST

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,159,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC