Man seriously injured in hit-and-run in Pomona
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Garey Avenue, just north of Rio Rancho Road, where the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a white van, said Lt. Marcus Perez of the Pomona Police Department.
