LAPD: Case of 'Hollyweed' prankster w...

LAPD: Case of 'Hollyweed' prankster will be presented to prosecutors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles residents woke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD." Los Angeles residents woke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09) 40 min bartdoG 33
Appointed mayor murrabito is a scum bag!! 47 min Screwed over 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojans Mom 32,703
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 10 hr tellinitlikeitis 1,801
Glendora slush funds Mon Monte50 2
Dirty snapchat!! Dec 27 Bruins6177 2
News Person shot at Pomona bar Dec 21 toby 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC