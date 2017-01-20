La Verne Bike Coaltion: Let These Guy...

La Verne Bike Coaltion: Let These Guys Take You for a Ride

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: La Verne Online

Mayor Don Kendrick cuts the ribbon on a new bike repair station, surrounded by Councilwoman Robin Carder, the La Verne Bike Coalition's John Tarrant and a swarm of other biking enthusiasts. On a cold, wintry night hoisting brews and glasses of wine around a table at Papas Artisanal in La Verne are gathered four men who would look perfectly at home at an insurance convention, but place them astride a bike, decked out in their skin-hugging cycling shorts, jerseys, gloves and helmets, and these guys are hell on two wheels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at La Verne Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10) 4 hr healer 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Trojan 32,716
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 22 hr Well Well 4,839
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Wed RGregory0321 76
visiting a graveyard Jan 17 DaviscpO 1
Dirty snapchat!! Dec 27 Bruins6177 2
News Person shot at Pomona bar Dec 21 toby 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 20 at 12:48PM PST

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,100,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC