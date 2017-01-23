How Montclair plans to deal with abandoned shopping carts
Abandoned shopping carts have been an issue in Montclair. The City Council is considering its second proposed law addressing them since last year.
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|51
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Lupito
|87
|Man injured in Pomona shooting (Oct '07)
|Sun
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|63
|Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13)
|Sun
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|25
|visiting a graveyard
|Jan 17
|DaviscpO
|1
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
