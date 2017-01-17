Happi Moore, maybe the LA County Faira s biggest fan, dies

Happi Moore served as the 2012 grand marshal for 2012 opening day parade at the L.A. County Fair. A memorial service for Moore will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Purpose Church, formerly Pomona First Baptist Church, 601 N. Garey Ave. Moore was born July 26, 1918 to Cyrus and Pearl Jones in Pomona.

