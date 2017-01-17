'Gender doesn't matter': Female California student makes high school football history
POMONA, Calif. - A Los Angeles teen has made history as the first female player to participate in the California All Star Football Classic, meant to showcase high school players for college scouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visiting a graveyard
|22 hr
|DaviscpO
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Trojan
|32,714
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Tue
|annoymous
|19
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mon
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC