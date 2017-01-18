Gang member is convicted in shooting death of Pomona youth pastor
Youth pastor Daniel Diaz was shot to death hours after some 200 people gathered for an anti-violence rally at Ganesha High School in Pomona. Youth pastor Daniel Diaz was shot to death hours after some 200 people gathered for an anti-violence rally at Ganesha High School in Pomona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visiting a graveyard
|18 hr
|DaviscpO
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|Trojan
|32,714
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Tue
|annoymous
|19
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mon
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC