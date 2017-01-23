Firefighters find live ammunition in ...

Firefighters find live ammunition in Pomona house while putting out fire

POMONA >> Firefighters putting out a contents fire at a single-story home in Pomona Sunday discovered some live ammunition at the residence. It was not immediately known if the ammunition was found in the room or area the contents fire occurred, according to Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

