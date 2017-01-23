Firefighters find live ammunition in Pomona house while putting out fire
POMONA >> Firefighters putting out a contents fire at a single-story home in Pomona Sunday discovered some live ammunition at the residence. It was not immediately known if the ammunition was found in the room or area the contents fire occurred, according to Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|21 hr
|Unknown
|4,840
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|23 hr
|Lupito
|87
|Man injured in Pomona shooting (Oct '07)
|Sun
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|63
|Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13)
|Sun
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|25
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|Sun
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|50
|visiting a graveyard
|Jan 17
|DaviscpO
|1
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC