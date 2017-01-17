Fallen tree blocks road, cuts power i...

Fallen tree blocks road, cuts power in Pomona

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> A portion of Canyon Way was closed Thursday evening and some residents lost power after a large tree fell onto powerlines and blocked the road, according to a Pomona police news release. According to an online Southern California Edison outage map, 29 customers were without power shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

