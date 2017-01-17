Eight questions for eight candidates: Larry Schroeder
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Schroeder is running for re-election to the Claremont City Council. A member of the council since 2009, he is banking on his decades of experience in the public sector to guide Claremont to the completion of a number of city projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Claremont Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|Fri
|healer
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Trojan
|32,716
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|visiting a graveyard
|Jan 17
|DaviscpO
|1
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec '16
|toby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC