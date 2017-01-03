Eight questions for eight candidates:?Abraham Prattella
Abraham Prattella is one of eight people running for Claremont City Council. A realtor and former pastor, Mr. Prattella has called Claremont home for more than 25 years.
Read more at Claremont Courier.
