Coroner identifies man killed in Pomona crash
POMONA >> The coroner's office has publicly identified the 24-year-old driver killed in a crash into a telephone pole in Pomona as Richard Tafolla of Pomona. The crash occurred about 3:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Reservoir and Philadelphia streets, according to Pomona police.
