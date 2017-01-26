Coroner identifies man killed in Pomo...

Coroner identifies man killed in Pomona crash

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> The coroner's office has publicly identified the 24-year-old driver killed in a crash into a telephone pole in Pomona as Richard Tafolla of Pomona. The crash occurred about 3:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Reservoir and Philadelphia streets, according to Pomona police.

