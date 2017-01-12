Company news: Archana Kathpal, MD joined St. Joseph's Health
Dr. Kathpal earned her doctor of medicine from Government Medical College, Patiala, India, and a master's degree in clinical psychology from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, Calif. She completed her residency in adult psychiatry at Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|Just sayin
|10
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|22 hr
|OMG
|8
|Jose G. Ramirez (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Bobmoz
|9
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC