Company news: Archana Kathpal, MD joi...

Company news: Archana Kathpal, MD joined St. Joseph's Health

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Post-Standard

Dr. Kathpal earned her doctor of medicine from Government Medical College, Patiala, India, and a master's degree in clinical psychology from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, Calif. She completed her residency in adult psychiatry at Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Harrold contact info (Aug '14) 22 hr Just sayin 10
What do people on topix think of allowas? 22 hr OMG 8
Jose G. Ramirez (Apr '13) Sun Bobmoz 9
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Sun Capn Jonathan Harco 8
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
Dirty snapchat!! Dec 27 Bruins6177 2
News Person shot at Pomona bar Dec 21 toby 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 16 at 6:54AM PST

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC