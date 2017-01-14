Car crashes into frontyard in Pomona; 2 found fatally shot inside
A man and woman were found shot to death in a car that crashed in a Los Angeles County frontyard. Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, officers answering reports of a shooting found the wounded couple inside a car that had crashed through a fence in Pomona.
Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
