Can these San Gabriel Valley residents help bring change to the Democratic Party as voting delega...
Candidates running to become Assembly District delegates for the California Democratic Party spoke to locals at the South Pasadena Farmers Market Dec. 30 to seek their support. He and other locals had campaigned for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign for much of last year, and when he lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton, some of those supporters gave up on the party entirely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,706
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|Glendora slush funds
|Sun
|Interested
|3
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
|Montclair Plaza turns 40 (Aug '08)
|Dec 16
|Just Me
|19
|Fates sealed in China, kids try life in U.S.
|Dec 13
|sandy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC