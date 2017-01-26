California's biggest car show gets bi...

California's biggest car show gets bigger

The longest-running indoor car show in the world, and the biggest car show in California, returns to the Fairplex fairgrounds in Pomona for its 68th annual gathering. The show, which runs Friday to Sunday, features seven exhibition halls filled with 650 roadsters, hot rods, custom cars, pin-striped low riders, vintage race cars and other examples of automotive art.

