Burglary task force arrests 6, recovers stolen property and vehicles in Pomona

Thursday Jan 26

POMONA >> A search warrant executed by a burglary task force netted six arrests and the recovery of stolen property and two stolen vehicles, officials say. The search warrant was executed about 7 a.m. Thursday at 2408 N. Garey Ave. in Pomona, according to a Pomona police news release.

Pomona, CA

