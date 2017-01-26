Burglary task force arrests 6, recovers stolen property and vehicles in Pomona
POMONA >> A search warrant executed by a burglary task force netted six arrests and the recovery of stolen property and two stolen vehicles, officials say. The search warrant was executed about 7 a.m. Thursday at 2408 N. Garey Ave. in Pomona, according to a Pomona police news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|Fred Fingerbanger
|239
|Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|olive is dead
|26
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|32,721
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|Sat
|psur13
|52
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Info Request
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Jan 23
|Lupito
|87
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC