Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed by Pomona police
POMONA >> A man police say shot into two residences, wounding a man and a woman, was shot and killed Wednesday night by Pomona police, police and sheriff's officials say. About 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pomona police received a report of a man firing a handgun into residences in the 900 block of North San Antonio Avenue, said Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|forum DOA
|236
|Glendora slush funds
|18 hr
|Interested
|3
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|22 hr
|Emily
|11
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Dictatorship
|8
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Dec 27
|Bruins6177
|2
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
|Montclair Plaza turns 40 (Aug '08)
|Dec 16
|Just Me
|19
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC