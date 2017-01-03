Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed by Pomona police

POMONA >> A man police say shot into two residences, wounding a man and a woman, was shot and killed Wednesday night by Pomona police, police and sheriff's officials say. About 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pomona police received a report of a man firing a handgun into residences in the 900 block of North San Antonio Avenue, said Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.