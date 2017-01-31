At 100-year anniversary of WWI, these were the first Inland casualties

This spring marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering the World War, when America's young men were first sent off to harm's way in the trenches of Europe. The declaration of war came in April after Germany began sinking U.S. ships during unrestricted submarine warfare and its attempts to convince Mexico to join it with regaining the Southwest lost in the Mexican War as its reward.

