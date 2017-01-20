2017 Grand National Roadster Show Salutes the Tri-Five Chevya Lots of Them
There's nothing like a Tri-Five Chevy and each year has its legions of fans whether it be the 1955, 1956 or the 1957 Chevy. So, here we are at the 68th Annual O'Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Roadster Show at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California taking in the sights, of which there is plenty to see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Info Request
|2
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07)
|Jan 24
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|51
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Jan 23
|Lupito
|87
|Man injured in Pomona shooting (Oct '07)
|Jan 22
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|63
|Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13)
|Jan 22
|neSiO lOcO PSO GANG
|25
|visiting a graveyard
|Jan 17
|DaviscpO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC