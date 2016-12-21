Yachtsman boasted about murdering Bri...

Yachtsman boasted about murdering British couple in the Caribbean in front of his son

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Yachtsman boasted about murdering British couple in 1978 in the Caribbean in front of his young son - and told friend how beating, stabbing and drowning them was 'funny' A friend told police how Silas Duane Boston, now 75, told him about the killing of British couple Peta Frampton and Christopher Farmer in the Caribbean The pensioner was arrested after a cold-case review of the killing of his wife and is now charged with the other two murders Frampton was a law graduate and Farmer a young doctor who had been traveling the world when they died; both were from Cheshire The California man charged with the murdering a British couple in the Caribbean in 1978 'laughed' as he boasted about the killings, a friend has claimed.

