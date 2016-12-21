Yachtsman boasted about murdering British couple in the Caribbean in front of his son
EXCLUSIVE: Yachtsman boasted about murdering British couple in 1978 in the Caribbean in front of his young son - and told friend how beating, stabbing and drowning them was 'funny' A friend told police how Silas Duane Boston, now 75, told him about the killing of British couple Peta Frampton and Christopher Farmer in the Caribbean The pensioner was arrested after a cold-case review of the killing of his wife and is now charged with the other two murders Frampton was a law graduate and Farmer a young doctor who had been traveling the world when they died; both were from Cheshire The California man charged with the murdering a British couple in the Caribbean in 1978 'laughed' as he boasted about the killings, a friend has claimed.
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|unsure
|79
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|unsure
|45
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|otaku
|3
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
|Montclair Plaza turns 40 (Aug '08)
|Dec 16
|Just Me
|19
|Fates sealed in China, kids try life in U.S.
|Dec 13
|sandy
|1
