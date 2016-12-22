Researchers urge reparations for victims of California's eugenics sterilization programs
Alexandra Stern at the University of Michigan, lead author of a new study about eugenics-based sterilization programs. California should pay reparations to victims of its eugenics-based sterilization programs, which took away the reproductive abilities of about 20,000 people in the first half of the 20th century, researchers said in a new study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Trojan
|32,689
|Dirty snapchat!!
|Tue
|Bruins6177
|2
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|kari millberger (May '16)
|Dec 26
|itellthetruth
|2
|Welfare benefits in danger? (Feb '09)
|Dec 26
|David f Miller
|152
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
|Montclair Plaza turns 40 (Aug '08)
|Dec 16
|Just Me
|19
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC