RedlandsRiverside, Redlands plan to add 'food halls' to menu options
Within a few years, the Inland area will see new food halls open in Riverside and Redlands, following an urban trend of offering eclectic dining options under one roof. Redlands officials this month approved a deal to sell an old citrus packing house to Pomona-based Arteco Partners, the same developer that is creating a Riverside food hall in a building leased from the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|unsure
|79
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|unsure
|45
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|otaku
|3
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
|Montclair Plaza turns 40 (Aug '08)
|Dec 16
|Just Me
|19
|Fates sealed in China, kids try life in U.S.
|Dec 13
|sandy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC