RedlandsRiverside, Redlands plan to add 'food halls' to menu options

Within a few years, the Inland area will see new food halls open in Riverside and Redlands, following an urban trend of offering eclectic dining options under one roof. Redlands officials this month approved a deal to sell an old citrus packing house to Pomona-based Arteco Partners, the same developer that is creating a Riverside food hall in a building leased from the city.

