Redlands sees developments downtown, near airport in 2016
As seen in this June 2016 file photo, Rancho Cucamonga developer Diversified Pacific has constructed the new Orchard Collection at Judson Ranch, which has 56 of 81 homes built near Judson Street and San Bernardino Avenue in Redlands. The developer was recently approved to build more houses on empty property about 650 fest east of Judson Street, and north and south of San Bernardino Avenue.
