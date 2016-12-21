Pomona says goodbye to outgoing mayor, council members, hello to new guard

Tim Sandoval, the new Mayor of Pomona, and the new Pomona City Council Members, Elizabeth Ontiveros-Cole, Rubio Gonzalez, and Robert Torres, greet guests who are sitting and waiting at the steps of the Pomona City Hall for the start of the ceremony for the new Pomona Mayor and three new City Council members to be sworn in and to take the oath of office, at the Pomona City Hall in Pomona, CA., Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Wednesday evening was also the night incoming city elected officials thanked their supporters, celebrated their win and took their seats as new leaders of Pomona.

