Pomona police investigating shooting at Washington Park
POMONA >> A man was shot in Washington Park Friday night and Pomona police hope the public can help them find the man who shot him. Police received several reports of shots fired at the park, located at 865 E. Grand Ave., about 7 p.m. Friday, the release states.
