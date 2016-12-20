Pomona hospital workers say they were pressured to stay silent about dirty conditions
Over 300 healthcare workers and supporters rallied in front of Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center on Oct. 19, 2016. The workers have voted to unionize, but management has challenged the vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
