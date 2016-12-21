Person shot at Pomona bar

Person shot at Pomona bar

There are 2 comments on the San Gabriel Valley Tribune story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Person shot at Pomona bar. In it, San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that:

POMONA >> Few details are being released about a fatal shooting which took place at a Pomona bar early Wednesday morning. Police issued a statement early Wednesday reporting the death in the 1200 block of East Mission Boulevard, but the release did not indicate if a man or woman was killed, or how the person was killed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
o killer

Perris, CA

#1 Saturday Dec 17
it was a 12ster who got killed
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
toby

United States

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
Wtf is a 12ster
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Trojan 32,671
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) 11 hr unsure 79
News San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10) 11 hr unsure 45
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) 23 hr otaku 3
News Montclair Plaza turns 40 (Aug '08) Dec 16 Just Me 19
News Fates sealed in China, kids try life in U.S. Dec 13 sandy 1
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Dec 12 Kmrlevels 86
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at December 24 at 7:34PM PST

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,589

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC