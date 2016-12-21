There are on the San Gabriel Valley Tribune story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Person shot at Pomona bar. In it, San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that:

POMONA >> Few details are being released about a fatal shooting which took place at a Pomona bar early Wednesday morning. Police issued a statement early Wednesday reporting the death in the 1200 block of East Mission Boulevard, but the release did not indicate if a man or woman was killed, or how the person was killed.

