Pair of Car Thieves Arrested. Suspected of Additional Burglaries and Car Thefts
Investigators from the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station announced the arrest of Timothy Lund, 19, resident of Pomona, and Joseph Leslie, 24, resident of Running Springs, after they were discovered in a reported stolen vehicle during a traffic stop on November 26. In a statement to The Alpenhorn News by a Sheriff's Department spokesperson, on November 26, shortly after 5:00 a.m., a resident in the 24000 block of Ocean View Drive in Crestline was woken up by the sounds of his black Nissan pick-up truck being driven away from his residence. The victim immediately notified the Sheriff's Department, supplying the vehicles description.
