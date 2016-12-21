Orange County residents face arraignm...

Orange County residents face arraignment in Chino ID thefts

Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Two Orange County residents face arraignment in a Chino identity theft case that began after a phony name and credit card were used to rent a motel room, according to police and jail records. Scheduled for arraignment Friday, Dec. 30, are 32-year-old Chad Nicholas Jensen and 27-year-old Ashley Villareal.

Pomona, CA

