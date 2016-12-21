Mom leaves baby boy at Pomona hospital in safe surrender

LOS ANGELES >> For the eighth time this year, a newborn baby was safely turned over to authorities under the Los Angeles County Safe Surrender Program, Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Wednesday. The infant is the 150th to be surrendered since the county's Safe Surrender Program began in 2001, at the behest of Hahn's predecessor on the Board of Supervisor, Don Knabe.

