Man sentenced for running over, killing sleeping man with SUV while drunk in South El Monte

SOUTH EL MONTE >> A drunken driver who ran over and killed a man who was sleeping in a South El Monte parking lot in September received a 12-year prison sentence this week, authorities said. Steven Agredano, 47, of South El Monte pleaded “no contest” to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and drunken driving in connection with the fatal incident , which took place about 5:45 p.m. on Sept.

