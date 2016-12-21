Man killed in crash on transition from 60 Freeway to 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar
A man was killed today in a traffic collision between a heavy-duty Ford truck and a small car on the transition road from the Pomona Freeway to the Orange Freeway in Diamond Bar, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:48 a.m. in a carpool lane on the transition from the westbound Pomona Freeway to the southbound Orange Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Galvan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
