Man killed in crash on transition from 60 Freeway to 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Whittier Daily News

A man was killed today in a traffic collision between a heavy-duty Ford truck and a small car on the transition road from the Pomona Freeway to the Orange Freeway in Diamond Bar, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:48 a.m. in a carpool lane on the transition from the westbound Pomona Freeway to the southbound Orange Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Galvan.

