Inland Empire United Way to host 6th Annual Challenge for Children Gala

Pomona, CA - The Inland Empire United Way announces its 6th Annual Challenge for Children Gala to be held at the Sheraton Fairplex Conference Center, March 9, 2017 , beginning at 5:30 p.m. The benefit was developed in 2012 to support IEUW programs targeting youth health, education and poverty. Highlighting opportunities for businesses and students, the theme Creating New Possibilities reflects the mission of United Way and the programs providing resources that allow children in the Inland Empire to achieve their dreams.

