Eight candidates file, qualify for city council election

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Claremont Courier

With the nomination period closed for the Claremont City Council election, eight candidates have qualified and will vie for two open seats this March. Incumbents Larry Schroeder and Corey Calaycay will face six challengers - Anthony Grynchal, Zachary Courser, Abraham Prattella, Michael Keenan, Korey Johnson and Murray G. Monroe.

