CHAP hosts holiday potluck, reunion for participants
Jason Procsal would most likely still be on the street if it weren't for CHAP. He was one of the lucky ones - he was quickly admitted into the program and given an opportunity to continue school while he was given shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Claremont Courier.
