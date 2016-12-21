Bio-med heavyweights partner up on sl...

Bio-med heavyweights partner up on sleep apnea treatment, Alzheimera s detection

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Innovation is vital in the medical world, but how can you effectively gauge the market potential of new products and treatments? The Pasadena-based HMRI, which has brought some significant scientific breakthroughs to life over the last 50-plus years, has partnered with Keck's Master of Biosciences department in a program that provides students with real-world training in determining whether a number of HMRI's patented research products are commercially viable. Keck professor Steven Casper split some of the students from his class into three different teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Trojan 32,671
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) 11 hr unsure 79
News San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10) 11 hr unsure 45
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) 23 hr otaku 3
News Person shot at Pomona bar Dec 21 toby 2
News Montclair Plaza turns 40 (Aug '08) Dec 16 Just Me 19
News Fates sealed in China, kids try life in U.S. Dec 13 sandy 1
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC