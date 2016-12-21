Bio-med heavyweights partner up on sleep apnea treatment, Alzheimera s detection

Innovation is vital in the medical world, but how can you effectively gauge the market potential of new products and treatments? The Pasadena-based HMRI, which has brought some significant scientific breakthroughs to life over the last 50-plus years, has partnered with Keck's Master of Biosciences department in a program that provides students with real-world training in determining whether a number of HMRI's patented research products are commercially viable. Keck professor Steven Casper split some of the students from his class into three different teams.

