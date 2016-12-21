Bio-med heavyweights partner up on sleep apnea treatment, Alzheimera s detection
Innovation is vital in the medical world, but how can you effectively gauge the market potential of new products and treatments? The Pasadena-based HMRI, which has brought some significant scientific breakthroughs to life over the last 50-plus years, has partnered with Keck's Master of Biosciences department in a program that provides students with real-world training in determining whether a number of HMRI's patented research products are commercially viable. Keck professor Steven Casper split some of the students from his class into three different teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|unsure
|79
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|unsure
|45
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|otaku
|3
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
|Montclair Plaza turns 40 (Aug '08)
|Dec 16
|Just Me
|19
|Fates sealed in China, kids try life in U.S.
|Dec 13
|sandy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC