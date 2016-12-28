Battle over defunct brewery's failed relocation deal with City of Industry comes to a head
Bottles make their way down the production line at Skyscraper Brewing's former location in El Monte. The holidays should be a festive time for Matt Weinberg, co-owner of the once-thriving Skyscraper Brewing Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty snapchat!!
|10 hr
|Bruins6177
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Trojan
|32,681
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|kari millberger (May '16)
|Mon
|itellthetruth
|2
|Welfare benefits in danger? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|David f Miller
|152
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|annonymous
|228
|Person shot at Pomona bar
|Dec 21
|toby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC