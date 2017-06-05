Two Ohio men killed in accidents

Wednesday May 17 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Pomeroy resident Gregory Davis, 61, was pronounced dead at his farm on Cullums Road after being found pinned under a brush hog, according to a release from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office. A male subject who arrived at the house found Davis and immediately moved the machine off of him.

Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

