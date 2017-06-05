Two Ohio men killed in accidents
Pomeroy resident Gregory Davis, 61, was pronounced dead at his farm on Cullums Road after being found pinned under a brush hog, according to a release from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office. A male subject who arrived at the house found Davis and immediately moved the machine off of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomeroy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Wrecked by the Beacon..
|4 hr
|Jeremiah
|3
|wild hogs seen on 143 (May '12)
|4 hr
|Adam
|29
|Edgel Goble (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|daniel
|9
|Missing discussion
|Jun 4
|Foreskin
|11
|Red head from dollar general
|Jun 4
|Lol
|10
|Kathy Griffin
|Jun 4
|Adam Smith
|6
|Sami Lewis and Dave berry
|Jun 3
|iknow
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pomeroy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC