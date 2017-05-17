There are only 3 McDonald's locations...

There are only 3 McDonald's locations in the US that serve pizza -...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Though pizza was a national menu item at the fast food chain in the 1980s and '90s, most locations of the fast-food chain have stopped serving it since. But at three fast-food locations in the US, the mythical McDonald's pizza is not just a memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomeroy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
colonial apartments 9 min informant 32
Red head from dollar general 13 hr Robert 3
Pomeroy Code Enforcer 19 hr Gruff 13
ryan hawthorn (Oct '15) Tue Grrrrr 15
Amanda Coleman (Ward) (Nov '10) May 14 Amanda 28
whos the girls? May 14 Scott 3
who is the baddest mother f***er in meigs county (Mar '11) May 11 knowingishalftheb... 83
See all Pomeroy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomeroy Forum Now

Pomeroy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomeroy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pomeroy, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,098,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC