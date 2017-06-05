Deputies investigating gunshot wound, alleged marijuana grow

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported gunshot wound to a man's arm which led to the discovery of an alleged indoor marijuana grow. In a news release, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported that his office received a phone call from the Athens County 911 at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday of a man who had arrived at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.