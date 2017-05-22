a Loyalty Day Dinnera recognizes a the besta - 8:13 pm updated:

A number of people were honored during the Loyalty Day Dinner at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason on Sunday. Pictured, from left, are dinner guest speaker Steve VanMeter of the Drew-Webster American Legion Post 39 of Pomeroy, Ohio; Patriot's Pen winner Victoria VanMatre of Wahama High School; Eva Duncan Scholarship winner Trae Hood of Meigs High School; Ernest Ward Scholarship winner Wyatt Edwards of Wahama; Voice of Democracy winner Isaiah Pauley of Wahama; outgoing Commander Milford Mowrey; V.F.W. National Firefighter of the Year Robert Johnson; and incoming Commander Ray Varian.

