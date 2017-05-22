a Loyalty Day Dinnera recognizes a the besta - 8:13 pm updated:
A number of people were honored during the Loyalty Day Dinner at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason on Sunday. Pictured, from left, are dinner guest speaker Steve VanMeter of the Drew-Webster American Legion Post 39 of Pomeroy, Ohio; Patriot's Pen winner Victoria VanMatre of Wahama High School; Eva Duncan Scholarship winner Trae Hood of Meigs High School; Ernest Ward Scholarship winner Wyatt Edwards of Wahama; Voice of Democracy winner Isaiah Pauley of Wahama; outgoing Commander Milford Mowrey; V.F.W. National Firefighter of the Year Robert Johnson; and incoming Commander Ray Varian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Pomeroy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is kurt with these days?? (May '15)
|5 hr
|star
|25
|Freaky Men Of Meigs County
|7 hr
|chris
|3
|mary engle (Nov '15)
|14 hr
|Dirk
|32
|wild hogs seen on 143 (May '12)
|20 hr
|It was mine
|20
|Red head from dollar general
|Sun
|lewey
|6
|ryan hawthorn (Oct '15)
|May 20
|Cameron
|16
|Jordann thomas
|May 19
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomeroy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC