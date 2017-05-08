Patterson secures U.S. DOJ position
Erin Patterson, who will graduate from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in May, has been selected for the U.S. Department of Justice Honors Program to work as a Judicial Law Clerk in an Arizona Immigration Court. Patterson will clerk for four federal Immigration Court judges during her two-year term.
