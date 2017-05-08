Patterson secures U.S. DOJ position

Patterson secures U.S. DOJ position

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Tri-County News

Erin Patterson, who will graduate from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in May, has been selected for the U.S. Department of Justice Honors Program to work as a Judicial Law Clerk in an Arizona Immigration Court. Patterson will clerk for four federal Immigration Court judges during her two-year term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomeroy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rio Bravo, mason wv 5 min Solomon 6
Facebook yardsales who NOT to buy items from?..... 7 min Will 2
Rutland Dollar General 9 min Will 17
Meigs county pot thieves (Oct '16) 10 min Solo 15
Dollar Tree 12 min Brio 7
Body found in Ohio river? 13 min Brio 1
Whose the biggest meth dealers in Meigs county 18 min Buyer 15
See all Pomeroy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomeroy Forum Now

Pomeroy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomeroy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pomeroy, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC