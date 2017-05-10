Binga s Auto Care Center opens in Pomeroy
Bing's Auto Care Center recently opened its doors in Pomeroy. A ribbon cutting and open house took place at the business located at 808 West Main Street, Pomeroy, on April 3 to mark the official opening.
