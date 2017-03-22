Porter bringing new dealership to Pomeroy - 12:50 pm updated:
Nearly two years after moving from Pomeroy to a new dealership at Rocksprings, Mark Porter will be returning to his former location, but this time with a new dealership. Porter, who owns and operates a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC dealership just outside of Pomeroy, also has a Ford dealership in Jackson and a pre-owned vehicle dealership in Athens.
